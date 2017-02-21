By P.J. Malone

The magnitude of the experiences fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been made to suffer at the hands of hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon, Save The Bays and their cohorts is staggering. How can anyone survive such an onslaught?

Think about it.

First you have to endure your neighbour taking over the road that leads to your home—with the cooperation of your property association’s general manager—blocking your guests from getting to your home as well as locking you out at times stopping you from gaining access to your own property.

Then there is a mysterious fire that burns down your home. And while no one has been charged with arson in the mysterious fire, there are some relevant factors that make you suspect a particular individual.

The biggest insult to injury is that your neighbour forms an organization to use every means to stop you from rebuilding your home. When you apply for all the proper permits, they take the Government to court in a sham judicial review case.

Then the Government, who you have supported, doesn’t fight hard enough against these efforts to stop you from rebuilding. So, seven years following the mysterious fire that has burned down your home, you have yet to be allowed to rebuild.

And, you have had to live with your property association manager plotting to, self-admittedly, devalue your property.

You also have to endure the duplicity of your accusers. One accuser did the exact same thing they are accusing you of doing, which is at the core of the reason they took the Government to court against you. Another attack was for clearing sand out of your marina when one of the accusers actually excavated the seabed himself without proper permits.

Then you have to survive as best you can the ultimate sin against you—a plot to set you up accusing you of planning murder; luckily for you the evidence is overwhelming that it was an attempt to set you up that failed; yet they continue to seek to destroy you and your reputation falsely telling the world you plotted murder against them.

They went as far as to the international human rights community smearing your good name and using their own plot tarring our country’s good name.

They even got the government’s opposition party leader and senator involved in the frame-up resulting in him having to resign amidst the scandal. (By the way, has Michael Pintard said “sorry” yet?)

You have even had to suffer the indignity of not being able to clean up your marina like everybody else after a major hurricane because your accusers are using the court systems to go after you at every turn.

Then there are the additional lies and set up they are seeking to use to destroy you. There have been several recorded conversations and court documents showing how they have sought and found—and continue to seek—individuals to make up heinous stories against you to use against you.

It is unheard of that any individual would have to suffer so extensively at the hands of an organization funded by a foreigner to the tunes of millions so they can wreak havoc on your life. We should all be concerned.

Peter Nygard, you have done a world of good for individuals, the people, the government, the country, many countries; yet you have been sorely mistreated in The Bahamas.

You are fighting back as best you could, but what a magnitude of unfair treatment you have to endure. Most would collapse under such weight.

Many of our thoughts, hearts, and best wishes are with you.