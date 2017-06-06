The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

Once again, the Christie Administration was notoriously indecisive on major issues that could have pushed the Commonwealth of The Bahamas forward.

During the Progressive Liberal Party convention following their loss in the 2007 General Elections, former Prime Minister Perry Christie apologized to the country for failing to make a number of decisions that his Government should have made. That level of indecisiveness and procrastination negatively impacted local as well as international investments in The Bahamas.

The Christie Administration was given another opportunity and was returned to office in 2012 but seemed not to have learned the lesson inherent in his 2007 loss.

A specific example includes family islanders who applied to the Government to purchase crown land to be able to build homes, and many years later, are still without the final approved documents. These documents are said to be sitting on the Prime Minister’s desk and have been for many years awaiting signature.

The challenge is that many of these families in the Family Islands needed the final documents to obtain bank loans for the building of their homes, to obtain bank loans for medical emergencies and to obtain bank loans to fund their children’s college education. They had no other recourse than to suffer the many years of procrastination of the Christie Administration.

With such indecision and unnecessary procrastination causing deplorable suffering for a number of Family Islanders in just this one example, is there any wonder the Christie Administration lost the 2017 Elections?

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard is another classic case of indecision by Prime Minister Christie. The Christie Administration took such a long time to consider any applications made by Nygard regarding his home that they opened the door for all sorts of legal machinations by Save The Bays and hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon to be able to advance their personal agenda.

Prime Minister Christie knew that Peter Nygard was one of his ardent supporters. Peter Nygard said as much after the 2012 elections. Mr. Nygard assisted the PLP in a big way financially, which must have helped them to win the 2012 elections.

There were things that Prime Minister Christie, the Ministry of Works and the Office of the Attorney General could have done to facilitate Mr. Nygard’s investment in the Bahamas, but Christie was obviously intimidated by Louis Bacon’s legal team and apparently decided to do nothing.

Mr. Christie’s treatment of Peter Nygard after the 2012 elections is nothing short of political ingratitude by a party and a leadership that used an investor to the Bahamas for their personal gain—an investor who wasn’t seeking anything inappropriate, but simply seeking permission to rebuild his home.

It is clear that the Prime Minister had the authority to allow Mr. Nygard to rebuild his home that was mysteriously burned down. Every individual in this situation would want no less for him or herself.

However, the Christie Administration was cowed by the legal gymnastics of Louis Bacon and his organization, Save The Bays.

How could the former Prime Minister, duly elected by the Bahamian people to lead and govern The Bahamas on their behalf, have allowed a non-national with his own personal vendetta and vindictive objectives to bring him to heel?

Clearly, Christie’s incessant wavering and procrastination demonstrated he learned nothing from his 2007 loss despite his acknowledgement and apology at the subsequent convention.

Like my Grandmother always told us grandchildren growing up, “if you can’t hear, you’ll feel!” Well, the former Prime Minister is surely feeling the sting of defeat born out of his inability to learn the mistakes of his past and refusal to self-correct and take care of the things that really mattered to the Bahamian people.