The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

A Disturbing Deception

By P.J. Malone

Bahamians can never allow an individual to rewrite the country’s history and allow that individual to serve his own selfish agenda at the expense of the Bahamian people.

As stewards of this great land, it is our duty to not only protect the lands of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas for future generations but to also call out individuals who attempt to deceive others about our protection efforts.

While this particular Clifton issue about to be discussed is a few years old, it has never been fully discussed by the Clifton Review and it would be remiss of us to not address it.

Everyone is aware to some extent of the various issues surrounding Clifton Cay and its battles. Clifton Cay is an acreage of land in New Providence, Bahamas that is home to not only one of the most beautiful beaches in The Bahamas (that a James Bond movie was filmed at) but is also home to a part of our country’s history in the form of housing the only remaining structures of several slave homes in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

The key battle to stop development on Clifton Cay involved a very brave Bahamian, Vivian Whylly, who endangered his life to stand in front of a bulldozer to prevent the old slave houses from being demolished.

That, in essence, energized the grass-root movement to stop the demolition of the now Clifton Heritage Site, which was being attempted to allow development on its lands.

As the fight went on, various groups joined in to have their voices heard and to assist in the protection of that land. The fight involved a number of Bahamians, international groups, and a number of Lyford Cay residents who donated to the cause.

However, what is most disturbing is that only one individual publicly accepted international credit for the Clifton Heritage fight in The Bahamas. And no, it wasn’t the individual who placed his body in front of the bulldozers to stop demolition.

It was hedge-fund billionaire Louis Moore Bacon, one of the Lyford Cay residents who donated to the cause. In fact, here is how Robert F Kennedy Jr. (who is described as an environmental lawyer) on video-tape defined Bacon’s role:

“Louis really single-handedly decided to stand up and save that beach on behalf of the Bahamian public. And today because of his work, Clifton Cay is a national park and is protected forever on behalf of the people of the Bahamas…”

Really?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. should be ashamed of making such a statement denying credit to any Bahamian.

Bacon takes this deception a step further and accepts an Audubon Society award for conservation with the idea that he led the Clifton Cay fight.

This led to the outrage of many Bahamians especially those involved in the grass-root efforts to save Clifton.

To add insult to injury, Bacon’s acceptance speech of this Audubon Society award raised the ire of Civil Rights Activists due to the fact that Bacon called Gone With The Wind, his “holy book”. This book has been described as a “slave-justifying novel” by one civil rights leader, which is the reason for the outrage at Bacon’s statement and caused people to question Bacon’s real motives.

Since Bacon received the Audubon award, a high powered civil rights attorney challenged the Audubon Society in their decision to award Louis Bacon, and stated in their letter to the Society, “It was Mr. Whylly and a handful of other local activists who spearheaded the 1999 movement to turn the plantation into a heritage park.” (William H. “Billy” Murphy Jr.)

Setting the record straight on the Clifton Cay fight should be important to all Bahamians. We have to be ‘the lion telling the tale’. Otherwise, we will have the likes of Louis Moore Bacon telling a tale that glorifies himself and insults the Bahamian people.

We cannot allow such a disturbing deception to stand.