The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

Save The Bays is allowing themselves to become a cancer on our society.

When any individual is allowed to threaten our democratic principles and the rights of individuals in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, it means we are heading down a path of devolution that does not augur well for the future of our children, and children’s children.

Maybe a few individuals within Save The Bays had good intentions when the organization was formed. However, they have allowed themselves to be controlled by individuals who are committing egregious acts in their name. Nevertheless, they are just as responsible for those acts as the individuals committing the acts.

If one’s intent is to do good in The Bahamas, then do good! If, however, the organization is encumbered by one individual, who is running around committing egregious acts in the organization’s name, then it is each organizational member’s patriotic duty to stop the devolution!

These individuals need to think about The Bahamas they are creating for their own grandkids every time they allow their Principals to engage in behavior that is detrimental to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Here is what each Save The Bays’ member and its associates are saddled with and should have a guilty conscience about:

Unfairly and unjustly singling out one individual for persecution, and labeling him as committing environmental crimes when what he has done is no different from the steps taken by their principals and others.

Being involved in a conspiracy to create a false narrative and unjustly and criminally plotting against an individual who is innocent of their accusations.

Misrepresenting situations to international human rights organizations causing the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to be listed alongside rogue nations who kidnap, torture, and kill its citizens.

Attempting to shut down any negative press against hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon and resorting to threats when ‘clever offers’ fail.

Costing Bahamian taxpayers millions of dollars simply to fulfill the personal agenda of their chief funder.

And most egregious, committing all manner of evil to help a non-national with his selfish objectives, and in the process, destroying our country’s reputation, diminishing our sovereignty, and going against Bahamian interests,

How can any of you really look yourselves in the mirror and condone these actions? How can you call yourselves Bahamians and allow these things to continue not just under your watch generally as Bahamians but directly within an organization you are a part of?

Every child in our in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas learns our nation’s pledge in school and can recite the pledge if asked. Do you remember the pledge you made?

‘I pledge my allegiance to the flag and to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas for which it stands, one people united in love and service.’

Louis Bacon has not pledged allegiance to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. When you look at his actions, Louis Bacon has pledged allegiance to Louis Bacon and The Bahamas be damned!

If you members of Save The Bays consider yourselves to be true patriots of The Bahamas, and decent human beings, you would put a stop to the injustices and the egregious acts of your rogue principals.