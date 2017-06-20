Everette Strachan, 22, was yesterday charged with one count attempted murder and one count grievous harm before Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

It is alleged that on May 14, 2017 Strachan did attempt to end the life of Leroy Ferguson.

As the offense is nonbailable, Strachan was not required to entertain a plea and was told by the magistrate to return to court in July for his voluntary bill of indictment.

As for the second charge of intentionally causing bodily harm to Bradley Murphy on June 19, 2017, Strachan pleaded not guilty.

He will return to court for this matter on September 10, 2017.

Strachan was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections.