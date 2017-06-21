A 20-year-old was yesterday charged with Sunday’s murder of Zhivargo McPhee on Charles Saunders Highway.

Standing before Magistrate Andrew Forbes yesterday was Tafari Thompson.

According to the charge, on June 18, Thompson, being concerned with another, intentionally caused McPhee’s death.

The 20-year-old was also accused of attempting to murder Robert Renaldo Adderley on that same day.

Thompson’s attorney expressed concern for his safety in prison.

He was however denied bail and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until July 26 when he returns to court for a voluntary bill of indictment.